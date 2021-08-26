Dauphin woman, 30, killed in head-on highway collision near Ste Rose du Lac

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Dauphin woman is dead after a head-on crash Wednesday night on Highway 68, east of Ste Rose du Lac.

Manitoba RCMP said their investigation has determined that an eastbound minivan with two men from Winnipeg struck a deer, causing their vehicle to swerve into the westbound lane.

They then crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, and her 44-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a one-year-old infant, wasn’t hurt.

The two occupants of the minivan survived with minor injuries.

Police said they don’t believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash, but are working with a forensic reconstruction unit as the investigation continues.

