Traffic

Dauphin woman, 30, killed in head-on highway collision near Ste Rose du Lac

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:29 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 30-year-old Dauphin woman is dead after a head-on crash Wednesday night on Highway 68, east of Ste Rose du Lac.

Manitoba RCMP said their investigation has determined that an eastbound minivan with two men from Winnipeg struck a deer, causing their vehicle to swerve into the westbound lane.

They then crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, and her 44-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a one-year-old infant, wasn’t hurt.

Trending Stories

The two occupants of the minivan survived with minor injuries.

Police said they don’t believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash, but are working with a forensic reconstruction unit as the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police' Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021
