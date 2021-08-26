Thunderstorms possible for London, Ont. region Thursday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex on Thursday.

The national weather agency issued the watch at roughly 1:30 p.m. Thursday, saying that conditions are “favourable” for the development of isolated thunderstorms that could bring with them torrential rainfall.

Officials say the main threat is the potential for localized flooding, “particularly in more urbanized areas and areas of poor drainage.” Some thunderstorms could also result in heavy winds, gusting to 90 km/h, the agency says.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the watch reads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The forecast for London is calling for a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, as well as on Friday.

Meanwhile, a heat warning previously issued by Environment Canada for London-Middlesex remains in effect.