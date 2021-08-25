MLHU extends heat warning for London-Middlesex into Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day heat warning issued for the region by the Middlesex-London Health Unit earlier this week is being extended, the health unit said.

The heat warning first took effect Tuesday and was expected to lift Thursday morning, however, the health unit now says the warning will remain for another day and lift on Friday.

The extension comes amid multiple days of sweltering heat and humidity which led to Environment Canada throwing up its own heat warnings across most of Southern Ontario, along with a handful of areas in northern Ontario and southern Quebec.

The health unit says its heat warning is being extended as the local forecast calls for an afternoon high of 31 C on Thursday, feeling more like 42 C, and an overnight low into Friday that will remain above 20 C.

“The heat warning is expected to end Friday as the forecast calls for a daytime high of 27 C with some showers expected,” the health unit’s advisory reads.

“Given the cumulative effect of prolonged high temperatures, humidity and intense sunshine, it is important to plan ahead and take frequent breaks if you’ll be spending any time outdoors tomorrow,” said David Pavletic, the health unit’s manager of environmental health, in a statement.

“It will also be a good idea to check on friends and family, especially those who are elderly, to make sure they are finding ways to stay cool,” he continued, adding that people should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions if heading indoors to beat the heat.

More information on how to stay cool and avoid heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website.

Those hoping for a break from the heat may have to wait a bit longer, according to Environment Canada’s preliminary multi-day forecast.

This weekend is also set to be a warm one, with highs of 28 C and 27 C expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The overnight lows will remain between 20 C and 22 C.

Monday is expecting a high of 27 C, and an overnight low into Tuesday of 15 C.

The average high for this time of the year is 24.4 C, according to Environment Canada.

The health unit’s now-three-day heat warning was preceded by a two-day heat alert over the weekend.

The high temperatures could also lead to degrading air quality, which could affect people’s health, Environment Canada says.

