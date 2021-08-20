Menu

Weather

MLHU issues one-day heat alert ahead of hot, humid weekend

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted August 20, 2021 5:37 pm
MLHU issues one-day heat alert ahead of hot, humid weekend - image View image in full screen
Pierre Longnus via Getty Images

With an anticipated afternoon high of 31 C on Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is issuing a one-day heat alert for the London and Middlesex region.

The weekend as a whole is expected to be hot and muggy, however the health unit says the heat alert will only be in effect for Saturday as Sunday’s high of 30 C “does not met the level required to issue the notification.”

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 31 C, feeling more like 37 C.

Read more: Extreme heat waves expected to happen every decade, U.N. climate report says

With the heat and humidity, the health unit is reminding residents to exercise caution outdoors, and recommending that people continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines as they look to beat the heat.

“Drink plenty of water if you plan on spending any time outdoors and if you’ll be outside for any length of time, take breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned space to get relief from the heat,” said David Pavletic, MLHU’s manager of environmental health, in a statement.

More information on how to stay cool and avoid heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website.

Click to play video: 'How heat affects your body' How heat affects your body
How heat affects your body

Environment Canada’s preliminary multi-day forecast calls for hot temperatures throughout the weekend and well into the workweek.

London is expecting to see sunny skies throughout the weekend with a high of 31 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with highs of 30 C on both days, while sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of showers is expected on Wednesday, high 28 C.

The average high for this time of year is 24.9 C. The high temperature record for Aug. 21 sits at 34.4 C, set in 1955.

