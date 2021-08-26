Dog day afternoon returns to Kiwanis Park in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

As the dog days of summer come to an end, the dog day at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener will be back this year.

After a one-year hiatus, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth says the annual Dash and Splash fundraiser will return to the park this year.

The fundraiser, which will be held on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., features a dog park pool party at the outdoor pool.

To bring your pet pooch to the pool, you will need to raise at least $30 in donations for the walkathon, while corporate teams will need to raise a minimum of $300.

The humane society says general admission will also be available on the day of the event.

”Although the walkathon component of ‘Dash and Splash’ will be virtual this year, the main event will be held in person, rain or shine,” HSKWSP director of development Nick Burke stated.

“We are looking forward to seeing pet owners bring their dogs to Kiwanis Park to enjoy the pool, take part in games & giveaways, and get to know other pet owners in their community.”

The organization says the funds will be used to provide care and life-saving medical treatments for animals.

