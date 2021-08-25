Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Yukon premier says territory’s COVID-19 state of emergency will be lifted

By Nick Wells The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts say action needed to keep COVID-19 4th wave under control' Experts say action needed to keep COVID-19 4th wave under control
WATCH ABOVE: Experts say action needed to keep COVID-19 4th wave under control

Yukon will lift its civil state of emergency put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it shifts to targeting specific outbreaks, Premier Sandy Silver said Wednesday.

He said certain health measures, like mask-wearing and physical distancing, remain important preventive measures but will no longer be legally mandated as of midnight.

“It’s time to minimize the impacts of broad, restrictive public health controls as we mitigate the risk of infection,” he told a news conference.

Read more: Yukon says masks not required indoors amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions

The territory has released a six-pillar plan to manage its response to the virus. They include increasing vaccination, continued testing and tracing to curb outbreaks, along with supports for vulnerable people.

Story continues below advertisement

The territory is also leaving open the possibility of reintroducing some emergency measures if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, similar to what was seen earlier in the summer, Silver added.

Yukon saw a surge of cases largely tied to an outbreak in June, and has reported two cases of the Delta variant.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver couple sentenced for vaccine queue jumping in the Yukon' Vancouver couple sentenced for vaccine queue jumping in the Yukon
Vancouver couple sentenced for vaccine queue jumping in the Yukon – Jun 16, 2021

Despite rising numbers of Delta variant cases across the country, and neighbouring British Columbia bringing back some health measures, Silver said he’s confident the territory will be able to change its response quickly if it’s necessary.

Trending Stories

“We are all in very different situations,” he said. “We’re comfortable in the alternative methods to manage the pandemic.”

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, said despite emergency measures being lifted, the territory will be able to handle the Delta variant.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am confident that we have the tools to respond to Delta when it becomes part of COVID transmission in Yukon,” she said.

Read more: Yukon declares state of emergency in Southern Lakes region due to high water levels

Elliott added that it can be hard to compare health restrictions of different jurisdictions, as each has their own differences in pandemic approaches and methods for limiting the spread of the virus.

The territory reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 36.

More than 80 per cent of eligible Yukon residents 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCanada COVID-19 tagYukon tagcoronavirus yukon tagyukon news tagyukon covid-19 vaccine tagyukon lockdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers