Health

‘Doesn’t seem like they’re taking it seriously enough’: Missing N.B. man’s family speaks out

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Missing New Brunswick man’s family asks for help' Missing New Brunswick man’s family asks for help
WATCH: The family of a 76-year-old man from the Saint John-area say he disappeared after a stop at a blueberry stand. They’re asking people province-wide to keep an eye out, saying they worry police aren’t taking the matter seriously. Travis Fortnum reports.

One week ago, on Aug. 18, 76-year-old Paul Doughty left his home in Musquash, N.B. to buy a blueberry pie.

His family has not seen or heard from him since.

Read more: Missing N.B. teen’s family frustrated by lack of information

“The last time somebody spoke to him I believe was my brother, and that would’ve been about 2:17 that afternoon,” says Doughty’s daughter Cheryl Beddow.

Two hours after that call, security camera footage from McKay’s Wild Blueberries in Pennfield shows him making a purchase.

No one knows where he went from there.

Security footage from McKay's Wild Blueberries shows 76-year-old Paul Doughty before he disappeared.
Security footage from McKay’s Wild Blueberries shows 76-year-old Paul Doughty before he disappeared. Courtesy: McKay's Blueberries

“I let it go a day because I thought maybe he just needed to clear his head and maybe he was out,” Beddow says.

She says when she couldn’t get a hold of her father, she notified the rest of her family and then began checking with hospitals to see if he’d been admitted for some reason.

Doughty’s family says he has not been diagnosed with dementia but does get bouts of mild confusion.

Beddow says he also has an ostomy bag that requires constant care — which he would be embarrassed to go without.

She says hospitals told her to get police involved, so she did.

Doughty's car was seen in the McKay's parking lot, a 2013 Buick Verano.
Doughty’s car was seen in the McKay’s parking lot, a 2013 Buick Verano. Courtesy: McKay's Blueberries

It’s believed Doughty drove his grey 2013 Buick Verano with New Brunswick plate number JFJ 395 to the blueberry stand that day.

He’s described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Security footage shows Paul Doughty at McKay's Wild Blueberries on August 18.
Security footage shows Paul Doughty at McKay’s Wild Blueberries on August 18.

RCMP Sgt. Luc Samson at the Grand Bay-Westfield Detachment tells Global News officers province-wide are on the lookout.

Trending Stories

“Everybody’s aware of the vehicle and the missing person,” he says.

“The Department of Natural Resources is out as well.”

Read more: Police in N.B. recover more than 100 stolen laptops from 2 schools

He says police have sifted through a ton of tips, including unconfirmed sightings of Doughty in Fredericton and Miramachi, having conducted aerial searches near the blueberry stand.

Still, Beddow worries it took them too long to get started.

She says police didn’t go to the blueberry stand with questions or seeking surveillance footage until five days after Doughty’s disappearance.

Staff at the stand confirm that to Global News, saying they went out of their way to get the security images to the family before police ever came knocking.

“This is the RCMP’s job to look into this,” Beddow says.

“They could’ve had dad that very first day on camera.”

Doughty's missing persons poster now hangs in the blueberry stand where he was last confirmed seen.
Doughty’s missing persons poster now hangs in the blueberry stand where he was last confirmed seen. Travis Fortnum / Global News

The family has plastered missing persons posts all over social media, leading to an influx of tips they say.

Doughty’s granddaughter, Amanda Saia, handing out physical flyers Wednesday morning.

“We would like to think that they’re doing their best, but from a family perspective, it does not feel that way,” she says.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re taking it seriously enough.”

RCMP wouldn’t comment on the family’s frustrations, but continue to say they are on the case.

The family is hoping for the best and asking residents across New Brunswick to keep an eye out.

“Just keep your eyes peeled,” asks Beddow.

“From Saint John clear through to Fredericton or Miramachi, you just don’t know.

Those roads from Pennfield lead everywhere.”

View image in full screen
Courtesy: Amanda Saia
Courtesy: Amanda Saia View image in full screen
Courtesy: Amanda Saia. Courtesy: Amanda Saia
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
