SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario' Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario
Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario

The COVID-19 situation in Waterloo Region continues to remain relatively stable for the most part as public health reported another 16 new positive cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 18,824 as the rolling seven-day average number of new cases rises slightly to 17.9. A week ago that number was 17.7, while a month ago it was 14.7.

Read more: Doubling time for COVID-19 ICU patients in Ontario is 2-to-3 weeks, top doctor says

Another 12 people have also been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,390.

It has now been a week since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 288, including six people this month.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members' Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members
Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members

This leaves the area with 142 active COVID-19 cases, four more than were reported on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

In a bit of positive news, area hospitals are down to eight COVID-19, patients including six who are in need of intensive care. Those numbers came in at 13 and seven on Tuesday.

The area has one new COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate setting, raising the total number of outbreaks in the area to seven.

Read more: Ontario reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 660 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump in daily cases from the previous day, which saw 486 but more tests were processed. The provincial case total now stands at 561,297.

Of the 660 new cases recorded, the data showed 398 were unvaccinated people, 74 were partially vaccinated people, 135 were fully vaccinated people and for 53 people the vaccination status was unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wednesday’s report, 151 cases were recorded in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region, 51 in Windsor-Essex and 34 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,472 as one more death was recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers