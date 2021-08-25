16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 situation in Waterloo Region continues to remain relatively stable for the most part as public health reported another 16 new positive cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 18,824 as the rolling seven-day average number of new cases rises slightly to 17.9. A week ago that number was 17.7, while a month ago it was 14.7.

Another 12 people have also been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,390.

It has now been a week since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 288, including six people this month.

This leaves the area with 142 active COVID-19 cases, four more than were reported on Tuesday.

In a bit of positive news, area hospitals are down to eight COVID-19, patients including six who are in need of intensive care. Those numbers came in at 13 and seven on Tuesday.

The area has one new COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate setting, raising the total number of outbreaks in the area to seven.

Of the 660 new cases recorded, the data showed 398 were unvaccinated people, 74 were partially vaccinated people, 135 were fully vaccinated people and for 53 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 151 cases were recorded in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region, 51 in Windsor-Essex and 34 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,472 as one more death was recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues