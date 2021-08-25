COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports first death in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting its 94th death related to COVID-19.

According to the province, a man in his 60s in Western Zone has died.

The last time Nova Scotia reported a death was more than a month ago on July 22.

“It is difficult and upsetting to hear that another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses as soon as they can to protect themselves and the people around them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province has not said the vaccination status of the person was, however, government releases vaccination status data of cases and deaths weekly on Fridays.

Meanwhile, the province also reported seven new cases on Wednesday and five recoveries. There are now 50 active cases and no hospitalizations.

Four of the new cases are in Central Zone, three of which are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

One case is in Northern Zone and is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone — one is a close contact and the other is under investigation.

According to the data dashboard, 77.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Strang have set a target date of Sept. 15 to enter the final phase of the reopening plan. At that point, most COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted, including masking mandates.