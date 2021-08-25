Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports first death in over a month

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 1:57 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting one death related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s in Western Zone has died. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting one death related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s in Western Zone has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia is reporting its 94th death related to COVID-19.

According to the province, a man in his 60s in Western Zone has died.

The last time Nova Scotia reported a death was more than a month ago on July 22.

“It is difficult and upsetting to hear that another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses as soon as they can to protect themselves and the people around them.”

Read more: Dalhousie University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff

Story continues below advertisement

The province has not said the vaccination status of the person was, however, government releases vaccination status data of cases and deaths weekly on Fridays.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, the province also reported seven new cases on Wednesday and five recoveries. There are now 50 active cases and no hospitalizations.

Four of the new cases are in Central Zone, three of which are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

One case is in Northern Zone and is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone — one is a close contact and the other is under investigation.

Read more: N.S. releases back-to-school plan, sets Sept. 15 target to lift COVID-19 restrictions

According to the data dashboard, 77.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Strang have set a target date of Sept. 15 to enter the final phase of the reopening plan. At that point, most COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted, including masking mandates.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagHealth tagcovid-19 cases tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia health tagCOVID-19 Death tagNS COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 Cases tagCOVID-19 death Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers