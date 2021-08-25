Menu

Health

First Nations teens in Manitoba join national biking tour for suicide awareness

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 11:44 am
Tataskweyak Cree Nation is shown in this aerial shot of the community. The community recently declared a state of emergency following multiple deaths by suicide. View image in full screen
Tataskweyak Cree Nation is shown in this aerial shot of the community. The community recently declared a state of emergency following multiple deaths by suicide. Still/Global News

Dozens of teens from a northern First Nation in Manitoba are gathering in Winnipeg Wednesday to bring attention to a mental-health crisis in their community.

The youth from Tataskweyak Cree Nation, located about 900 kilometres north of Winnipeg, are meeting up with a First Nations man who has been cycling across Canada to raise funds for the community.

Read more: A Manitoba First Nation is in crisis. Leaders warn of dark pattern without more support

Rylee Nepinak of Winnipeg started his journey on Aug. 11 in Vancouver and plans to end in it in Halifax.

Some of the teens are joining him just outside Winnipeg and will be biking with him to the city’s downtown.

Read more: Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency after recent deaths, self-harm incidents

The First Nation called a state of emergency in July after recent suicides and cases of self-harm.

Band leadership has called for immediate mental health supports and long-term solutions for the crisis.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
