First Nations teens in Manitoba join national biking tour for suicide awareness

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of teens from a northern First Nation in Manitoba are gathering in Winnipeg Wednesday to bring attention to a mental-health crisis in their community.

The youth from Tataskweyak Cree Nation, located about 900 kilometres north of Winnipeg, are meeting up with a First Nations man who has been cycling across Canada to raise funds for the community.

Rylee Nepinak of Winnipeg started his journey on Aug. 11 in Vancouver and plans to end in it in Halifax.

1:48 Tataskweyak state of emergency Tataskweyak state of emergency – Jul 15, 2021

Some of the teens are joining him just outside Winnipeg and will be biking with him to the city’s downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

The First Nation called a state of emergency in July after recent suicides and cases of self-harm.

Band leadership has called for immediate mental health supports and long-term solutions for the crisis.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.