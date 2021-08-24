Toronto man found in distress while swimming near Tiny Township beach dies in hospital, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old Toronto man has died after he was found in distress near a beach in Tiny Township.

According to an OPP statement issued Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to Balm Beach on the shore of Georgian Bay at around 5 p.m. on Monday after bystanders reported the man was “showing signs of distress.”

The statement said people nearby rushed to try to help the man as he went under the water. After bringing him to shore on a paddleboard, officers said those who assisted the man tried to perform CPR.

Police said Simcoe County Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital where he was flown to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment. However, he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity wasn’t released by authorities.