No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 21

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, as its total case count during the pandemic remains at 4,585.

Active cases have fallen in the city from the previous day to 21 with another four new recoveries being reported as well.

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,520 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,775.

Active cases increased to seven in the county with no new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,731, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 77.6 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 83.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 71.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.2 per cent have had one dose.

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 69.8 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 72.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.