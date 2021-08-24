Homicide suspect arrested by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting death.

Laura Fay Buboire, 30, was picked up Monday night at a Norwood East area home and taken into custody.

Buboire was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting of 45-year-old Deena Anne Markwick, as well as armed robbery and a number of firearms charges.

Markwick was found on Young Street around 2 a.m. Aug. 16, suffering from a severe gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

