Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide suspect arrested by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 12:03 pm
Winnipeg police have arrested Laura Fay Buboire. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have arrested Laura Fay Buboire. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting death.

Laura Fay Buboire, 30, was picked up Monday night at a Norwood East area home and taken into custody.

Read more: Winnipeg cops searching for murder suspect, 30, in connection with Young Street shooting

Buboire was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting of 45-year-old Deena Anne Markwick, as well as armed robbery and a number of firearms charges.

Trending Stories

Markwick was found on Young Street around 2 a.m. Aug. 16, suffering from a severe gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Click to play video: 'Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021' Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021
Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021 – Aug 16, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagSecond Degree Murder tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers