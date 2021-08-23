Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops searching for murder suspect, 30, in connection with Young Street shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 12:28 pm
Winnipeg police are looking for Laura Fay Buboire. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for Laura Fay Buboire. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg homicide investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down Laura Fay Buboire, 30, who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police said there’s a Canada-wide warrant out for Buboire for the homicide, as well as for armed robbery using a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Read more: Winnipeg cops ID shooting victim as Deena Markwick, 45

The victim, 45-year-old Deena Anne Markwick, was found on Young Street around 2 a.m. Aug. 16, suffering from a severe gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach Buboire — described as five feet four inches tall, and 134 pounds with a medium build, green eyes and red or brown hair — if they spot her.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021' Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021
Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021

 

