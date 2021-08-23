Winnipeg cops searching for murder suspect, 30, in connection with Young Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down Laura Fay Buboire, 30, who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police said there’s a Canada-wide warrant out for Buboire for the homicide, as well as for armed robbery using a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

The victim, 45-year-old Deena Anne Markwick, was found on Young Street around 2 a.m. Aug. 16, suffering from a severe gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach Buboire — described as five feet four inches tall, and 134 pounds with a medium build, green eyes and red or brown hair — if they spot her.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

