Manitoba’s popular tourism rebate program to continue this fall

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (MCC) has announced that the ever-popular Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) will be going for an additional 18 days.

The Phase 2 TRIP window opens on Thursday and allows Manitoba residents aged 18 and above who have yet to participate in the program to upload proof of purchase receipts for rebates until Sept. 12.

“Participants promptly receive a rebate conveniently by email — in most cases in less than 48 hours — simply by photographing their receipt and uploading it to the website, then completing a brief form. It is straightforward, low-cost to administer, and secure. SNIPP is very proud to have been a part of this recovery initiative,” said Atul Sabharwal, the founder of Snipp, the company managing the rebate administration for the program.

TRIP lets Manitobans who book a stay at any qualifying hotel receive up to $100 back, or $150 if you book a package deal. There are also rebates for a couple of dozen Manitoba attractions.

It was introduced on July 29 to give Manitoba residents who are touring their own province a cheaper experience to help the tourism industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic blow.

“The Tourism Rebate Incentive Program has truly been a stroke of genius and it has saved Summer 2021!” Joel Waterman, the general manager of the Inn at the Forks, said in a statement.

“The benefits have been twofold – it has encouraged Manitobans to feel comfortable getting out and rediscovering their province, while also giving hotels and attractions a much-needed boost. Our property created a unique package for TRIP and we have seen a huge spike in occupancy — the brightest days we have seen since the pandemic began.”

More than 11,250 Manitobans have already taken advantage of the program and residents have added more than 9,300 hotel room nights during a two-week window and more than 2,500 rebates on admissions to the province’s STAR attractions.

“To say this recovery program is a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to Manitobans, TRIP has had an immediate, direct, and significant impact on Manitoba’s tourism industry,” said MCC CEO Chuck Davidson.

“TRIP is a win-win design, with Manitobans out touring our beautiful province and enjoying the sights, while supporting the recovery of our recreational assets. And the best part: there are still more rebates available so we can open it up to even more Manitobans!”

As a result of COVID-19 prevention orders still in place in early July, which retained restrictions to capacity limits in public spaces, MCC opted to delay the launch of TRIP to ensure access to attractions, with some attractions only open to the public for one week during the Phase 1 window.

Davidson says that based on uptake during Phase 1, the remaining TRIP rebate budget will likely be allocated in full by the time the three-week Phase 2 window closes.

“We encourage all Manitobans who have not yet participated in TRIP to consider booking a little getaway. Support our province’s wonderful tourism professionals by spending directly with them, enjoy a nice break, and close off your summer in a special way. Plus, you can get something back!”

