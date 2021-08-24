2 arrested after firearms, ATV stolen from Havelock home found at residence in Marmora: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough County men face break and enter and other charges after a number of reported stolen items were recovered at a residence in Marmora last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Aug. 18, officers responded to a break and enter at a residence on Clare Newhams Road, about 40 kilometres north of the village of Havelock, where the victim reported an all-terrain vehicle, a chainsaw and a gun safe containing five long guns had all been stolen.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect. On Aug. 19, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s property on McGill Street in the village of Marmora, about 60 kilometres southeast from the crime scene. At the site, investigators located and seized four long guns.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also learned of a second suspect who lived in an adjacent apartment. He voluntarily turned over the fifth stolen long gun, police said.

The gun safe, a 2015 Yamaha Grizzly ATV and the chainsaw were all located nearby on an associate’s property, OPP said.

Also seized were a 2004 GMC pickup truck, a crossbow and a prohibited knife as part of the investigation.

Matthew French, 30, of Marmora and Lake, and Jayson Dow-West, 24, of North Kawartha Township, were both arrested and charged with:

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Break and enter a place and steal a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Dow-West was also charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

French was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Aug. 20. Dow-West was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 21.

Advertisement