Health

Quebec adds 345 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CEGEP students go back to school for first time in 18 months' COVID-19: CEGEP students go back to school for first time in 18 months
It's been a year and a half since students have walked the halls at John Abbott College in Saint-Anne-de- Bellevue. For some students, the return to in person learning comes as a relief. For others, the threat of a fourth wave is keeping them cautiously optimistic. Global's Phil Carpenter was at John Abbott College and has the story.

Quebec recorded 345 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as hospitalizations remain on the uptick Tuesday.

Health officials say two Quebecers died in the past 24 hours, while one pandemic-related death took place before Aug. 17.

There are 102 patients in hospital, a rise of three compared to the previous day. Of them, there are two fewer patients in intensive care units for a total of 31.

The immunization rollout saw another 31,424 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24 hours. Quebec has given more than 12.1 million shots to date.

Read more: Quebec officials to give update on back-to-school plan as COVID-19 cases rise

Officials say 78.5 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older are considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 12,351 tests were conducted across the province on Sunday.

Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload reached 385,465 as of Tuesday. The death toll stood at 11,283.

Since the pandemic began, 370,486 people have recovered from the virus.

with files from The Canadian Press

