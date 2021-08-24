Royal Caribbean awards stage lift systems contract to Grimsby, Ont. company

Send this page to someone via email

A Grimsby, Ont., company has won the largest fixed-price contract in its 58-year history from Royal Caribbean.

Handling Specialty designs and builds stage lift systems for the entertainment industry.

“This project began 2.5-years ago with technical sales and conceptual engineering leading the charge to win this prestigious venture,” Tom Beach, president of Handling Specialty and the lead sales associate on the project, said in a news release.

“We cherish our relationship with Royal Caribbean and with a revenue stream via new builds, service, and dry dock overhauls that will last over 10-plus years, we understand what it takes to keep our customers happy.”

Handling Specialty says it will be responsible for installing a custom stage floor on Royal Caribbean ships.

Story continues below advertisement

Handling Specialty says entertainment industry builds have been scarce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the agreement comes at a “welcome” time.

“Experience goes a long way in winning a project as large as this,” added Beach. “Deploying professionals and skilled technicians to Finland over the next six years to install our equipment will be a challenge, but we’ve completed similar scenarios many times before.”

2:02 Cruise Ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters. Cruise Ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters – Jul 15, 2021

“Having worked together for almost 20 years on our Oasis class ships, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Handling Specialty again,” said Christopher Vlassopulos, superintendent SLVR and architectural lighting for Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

The terms of the deal have not been announced.