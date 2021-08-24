Quebec on the verge of welcoming a first wave of Afghan refugees

Send this page to someone via email

The minister of international relations and the Francophonie, Nadine Girault, confirmed on Twitter Monday evening that she had been informed by the federal government that around 300 refugees would soon be arriving in Quebec after being subject to quarantine in Toronto.

All Afghan refugees destined for Quebec will be taken care of by the Quebec government, says Girault, adding that this is the fastest and most efficient way to act in a context of crisis and evacuation.

The Quebec government is in the process of organizing the reception on the ground with partner organizations in order to set up a successful reception operation for Afghan refugees, according to Girault.

Last Saturday, on his Facebook page, Premier François Legault repeated that Quebec was ready to welcome Afghan refugees.

On Monday, the government of Canada said about 300 Afghans whose quarantine has ended will soon be sent to Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Canada has so far evacuated approximately 1,700 people from Afghanistan.