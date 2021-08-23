Vancouver Canucks confirm proof of full vaccination will be required to attend games

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks have confirmed that those wishing to enter Rogers Arena will have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone attending games, concerts and live events at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre, the home of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate, will need to show proof of vaccination. The rule will also apply to employees and event staff.

The announcement comes after the province announced that residents of British Columbia will need a vaccine card to get into activities, restaurants, and events.

In a statement, Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations, said the NHL franchise welcomed the news.

“The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre,” he said.

“We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events.”

Details around proof of vaccination and the entry process for both venues will be announced shortly.

Earlier in the day, the Calgary Flames announced attendees must provide proof of vaccination.

Fans and staff at Winnipeg Jets games will have to be fully vaccinated before attending events, and attendees at Toronto Maple Leafs games will have to either provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 to get in.

— with files from Heide Pearson and The Canadian Press

