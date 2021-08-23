Surrey RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing teen

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl.
Emily Gallop-Giles was last seen on Aug. 20 in the 6100-block of Morgan Drive.
She has been out of contact with her caregivers in the past, but they are concerned given the length of time she’s been missing.
She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, 185 pounds with shoulder-length, purple-and-red-coloured hair.
She was last seen wearing a yellow SpongeBob SquarePants hoodie and grey pants with a cartoon character print.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
