Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing teen

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 7:48 pm
Surrey RCMP are looking for . View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are looking for . Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl.

Emily Gallop-Giles was last seen on Aug. 20 in the 6100-block of Morgan Drive.

Read more: Family of 14-year-old missing in Delta, B.C. relieved after he is found safe

She has been out of contact with her caregivers in the past, but they are concerned given the length of time she’s been missing.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, 185 pounds with shoulder-length, purple-and-red-coloured hair.

Trending Stories

She was last seen wearing a yellow SpongeBob SquarePants hoodie and grey pants with a cartoon character print.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey RCMP tagMissing Teen tagmissing surrey teen tagsurrey missing teen tagmissing 14-year-old tagMissing 14-year-old Surrey tagSurrey missing 14-year-old tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers