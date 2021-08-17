Family of 14-year-old missing in Delta, B.C. are very concerned for his well-being

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police officers are hoping the public can help them find a missing 14-year-old.

Aiden Stone has not been seen since the night of Aug. 15.

Police said they have been in contact with other police agencies, transit and have made “substantial efforts” to find him.

Stone is described as Caucasian and five-feet-nine-inches tall.

He has short black hair, fair skin and is slim with hazel eyes.

Stone was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue shorts.

“Family members are very concerned about Aiden’s well-being, and are asking anyone who has information about him to please contact police at 604-946-4411,” Cris Leykauf with Delta police said in a release.

View image in full screen Aiden Stone has not been seen since the night of Aug. 15. Delta police handout