Gananoque Golf and Country Club marks 100th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Gananoque Golf and Country Club officially celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend.

The club arose out of the formation of the North Shore Realty Company in 1921. Three men, Dr. C.H. Bird, Douglas Depencier and George Dempster, created the enterprise by purchasing 100 acres of farmland and property along the St. Lawrence River, turning it into a picturesque nine-hole golf course.

“This club has such a wonderful reputation,” said Steve Clark, MPP for the riding of Leeds-Grenville.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has always enjoyed a round of golf in Gananoque.

“It is such a picturesque layout,” continued Clark. “The board of directors both past and present should be proud to celebrate this special milestone”.

Read more: Gananoque Country Club celebrates 100th anniversary with historic lesson in golf

Story continues below advertisement

A number of dignitaries were on hand to mark the occasion, including Barb Allen from Kingston.

“This club should be proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish,” said Allen, a member of Golf Canada and the sports historical society.

“It is so important to remember and celebrate the history of golf,” continued Allen.

“The anniversary committee here at the Gananoque Golf Club has done a tremendous job of doing just that.”

Thornley Stoker is the president of the golf club. He says the current board of directors and all the volunteers deserve a big pat on the back for keeping the course in good shape and financially sound.

“Golf is frustrating, but a lot of fun,” says Stoker.

Read more: Special events planned for 100th anniversary of Gananoque Golf Club in 2021

He says it’s a sport that’s growing in popularity.

“It is a sport that develops relationships and friendships,” added Stoker.

“It’s a very social sport and that’s something we really need at this time in the face of COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Schrader is the club’s general manager. He says there are a number of reason’s for the course’s success.

“We treat our members and visitors with respect and deliver professional, affordable, friendly golf,” says Schrader.

“There will always be a need for a small town nine hole golf course. Gananoque is a perfect example.

“We treat everyone as if they’re a famous person.”