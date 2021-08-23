Man accused in Tammy Boratynec murder heading straight to trial

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of a Saint John woman is heading straight to trial.

Mark Andrew Carty, 57, was indicted directly by the Crown prosecutor as he was scheduled to appear in New Brunswick Provincial Court to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Carty was arrested July 2 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Boratynec.

The 43-year-old’s body was discovered in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

The direct indictment means Carty’s case will now be heard in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.