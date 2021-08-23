Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused in Tammy Boratynec murder heading straight to trial

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 4:55 pm
A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Tammy Boratynec will head to trial in Court of Queen's Bench. View image in full screen
A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Tammy Boratynec will head to trial in Court of Queen's Bench. Kevin Godwin/Global News

A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of a Saint John woman is heading straight to trial.

Mark Andrew Carty, 57, was indicted directly by the Crown prosecutor as he was scheduled to appear in New Brunswick Provincial Court to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in 2016 death of Tammy Boratynec

Carty was arrested July 2 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Boratynec.

Trending Stories

The 43-year-old’s body was discovered in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

The direct indictment means Carty’s case will now be heard in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Story continues below advertisement

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court' Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Murder tagSecond Degree Murder tagCourt of Queen's Bench tagTammy Boratynec tagMelrose Street tagDirect Indictment tagMark Andrew Carty tagBoratynec murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers