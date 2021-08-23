22 new COVID-19 infections, active cases rising in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to climb as the novel coronavirus starts to affect municipal services once again.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of the virus on Monday, raising the number of active cases in the city to 165.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

OPH says 85 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have received at least an initial shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, with 78 per cent now double-vaccinated.

There are now five people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Three COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing, affecting a child-care centre, an undisclosed retailer and a recreation setting.

The City of Ottawa said over the weekend that a number of COVID-19 cases have recently been confirmed in city-run services and facilities.

A staff member at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home tested positive for the virus, according to a memo sent to council on Sunday. Staff and OPH are conducting follow-up tests and the care home has not yet been declared in outbreak.

1:57 Breaking down breakthrough cases: How COVID-19 impacts the fully vaccinated Breaking down breakthrough cases: How COVID-19 impacts the fully vaccinated

On Friday, an employee at the Foster Farm Child Care Centre also tested positive for the virus. While there has not been any transmission between the staff member and other staff or children at the daycare, the city said the site is closing for two weeks as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also confirmed a COVID-19 case among staff at OC Transpo over the weekend.

A bus operator who had primarily served routes between Hurdman and Greenboro stations, as well as Parliament Station, tested positive for the virus, according to a memo.

OPH has identified Aug. 18 and 19 as dates the individual would’ve been most likely to transmit the virus, and OC Transpo has released a list of the routes the operator drove over the course of those two days.

Aug. 18:

Bus 6396:

Route 92 Hurdman 6:23 a.m. to Greenboro 6:46 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 6:51 a.m. to Hurdman 7:18 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 7:27 a.m. to Greenboro 7:54 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 8:02 a.m. to Hurdman 8:31 a.m.

Route 49 Hurdman 8:35 a.m. to Elmvale 8:49 a.m.

Route 49 Elmvale 8:55 a.m. to Hurdman 9:10 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 9:27 a.m. to Greenboro 9:53 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 10:02 a.m. to Hurdman 10:26 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 10:58 a.m. to Greenboro 11:24 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 11:32 a.m. to Hurdman 11:56 a.m.

Route 19 Hurdman 12:13 p.m. to Parliament Station 1:04 p.m.

Route 19 Parliament Station 1:22 p.m. to Hurdman 2:05 p.m.

Route 19 Hurdman 2:15 p.m. to St Laurent Station 2:27 p.m.

Bus 4480:

Story continues below advertisement

Route 261 Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:24 p.m. to Stittsville Loop 5:14 p.m.

Route 272 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:56 p.m. to Cobblehill/Fallowfield 6:34 p.m.

Aug. 19:

Bus 6463:

Route 92 Hurdman 6:23 a.m. to Greenboro 6:46 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 6:51 a.m. to Hurdman 7:18 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 7:27 a.m. to Greenboro 7:54 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 8:02 a.m. to Hurdman 8:31 a.m.

Route 49 Hurdman 8:35 a.m. to Elmvale 8:49 a.m.

Route 49 Elmvale 8:55 a.m. to Hurdman 9:10 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 9:27 a.m. to Greenboro 9:53 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 10:02 a.m. to Hurdman 10:26 a.m.

Route 92 Hurdman 10:58 a.m. to Greenboro 11:24 a.m.

Route 92 Greenboro 11:32 a.m. to Hurdman 11:56 a.m.

Route 19 Hurdman 12:13 p.m. to Parliament Station 1:04 p.m.

Route 19 Parliament Station 1:22 p.m. to Hurdman 2:05 p.m.

Route 19 Hurdman 2:15 p.m. to St Laurent Station 2:27 p.m.

Bus 8105:

Route 261 Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:24 p.m. to Stittsville Loop 5:14 p.m.

Route 272 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:56 p.m. to Cobblehill/Fallowfield 6:34 p.m.

1:38 Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not