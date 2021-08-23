Another 11 positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region, total number of cases rises to 18,796

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 11 positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 18,796.

This is the fourth time in the past week that less than 20 cases have been reported in the area, dropping the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 17.1.

A week ago, the seven day average number of new cases was 19.

The agency also reported that another 24 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the number of resolved cases to 18,367.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area for the fifth straight day, leaving the death toll at 288, including six victims in August.

Story continues below advertisement

This leaves the area with 136 active COVID-19 cases, which is only one less than where things stood a week ago.

4:53 The latest on COVID-19 and a looming fourth wave The latest on COVID-19 and a looming fourth wave

Area hospitals currently have 14 patients who are suffering from COVID 19 including eight who are in need of intensive care.

The region’s vaccine distribution task force reported that there have now been 811,439 vaccinations done in the area, which is 4,320 more than it announce Friday.

Last weekend, the number of vaccinations increased after three days by 5,409, so the downward trend of vaccinations in the area continues.

A total of 392,490 residents have now been vaccinated which is 2,989 more than was announced Friday.

This means that 66.65 per cent of area residents have now been fully vaccinated, a number which increases to 77.4 per cent when you discount those ineligible to be vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 73.15 per cent of the area’s population has had a single dose of a vaccine, a number which moves to 84.95 when only including those over the age of 11 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fourth straight day daily case counts are above 600. The provincial case total now stands at 560,151.

Of the 639 new cases recorded, the data showed 411 were unvaccinated people, 65 were partially vaccinated people, 124 were fully vaccinated people and for 39 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 124 cases were recorded in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 64 in Hamilton and 36 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,453 as no new deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement