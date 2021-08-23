Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gun pointed at victim over parking dispute in Barrie: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 2:00 pm
Barrie Police Suspect Gun Pointed Parking Dispute View image in full screen
According to officers, the suspect went to the victim's home on Black Cherry Crescent and confronted them over a parking dispute. Barrie Police handout

City police are looking for a suspect after a firearm was pointed at a victim following a parking dispute in Barrie, Ont., Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the suspect went to the victim’s home on Black Cherry Crescent and confronted them over a parking dispute.

Read more: Police search for suspects following early morning Barrie, Ont. assault

According to police, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim before leaving in a vehicle.

The suspect is described to be a man in his mid-20s, with long black, braided hair that’s tied back, about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 and wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants, white high-tops and a white bandage wrap on his right hand.

Trending Stories

Officers say the suspect was also armed with a handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Mother of 18-year-old cyclist fatally struck in downtown Toronto calls for bike lane' Mother of 18-year-old cyclist fatally struck in downtown Toronto calls for bike lane
Mother of 18-year-old cyclist fatally struck in downtown Toronto calls for bike lane
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police tagBarrie news tagCity Of Barrie tagBarrie Crime tagBlack Cherry Crescent tagGun pointed Barrie parking dispute tagGunpoint Barrie parking dispute tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers