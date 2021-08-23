Gun pointed at victim over parking dispute in Barrie: police

City police are looking for a suspect after a firearm was pointed at a victim following a parking dispute in Barrie, Ont., Friday night.
Just before 11 p.m., the suspect went to the victim’s home on Black Cherry Crescent and confronted them over a parking dispute.
According to police, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim before leaving in a vehicle.
The suspect is described to be a man in his mid-20s, with long black, braided hair that’s tied back, about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 and wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants, white high-tops and a white bandage wrap on his right hand.
Officers say the suspect was also armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments