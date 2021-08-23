COVID-19: 5 new cases over weekend in Peterborough area; pop-up vaccination clinics underway

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases continue to climb.

Data released on Monday morning from the regional health unit serving Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation include:

New cases since Friday: Five

Active cases: 15 — up from 13 reported on Friday.

Variant of concern cases: 862 — up from 857 on Friday. A week ago on Aug. 16 there were 828 cases. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,666 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,629 — an additional three cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Close contacts: 31, down from 47 reported on Friday.

Testing: More than 57,100 people have been tested for COVID-19 — up from 56,950 reported on Friday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 85 cases have required hospitalized care — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports no COVID-19 inpatients Friday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Reports no cases.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 76.2 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.7 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.75 per cent related to travel and 0.4 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccination clinics

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, approximately 80.6 per of the eligible population (age 12 and up) served by the health unit has received one vaccine dose; 73.6 per cent have received a first and second dose (fully vaccinated).

Starting Monday, all testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Drive.

The health unit says it is transitioning to pop-up clinics throughout the city and county for the rest of August through to September. The transition will also mark the end of local use of the provincial booking system as all future clinics will be walk-in only, no appointment required.

Vaccination clinics this week include:

Healthy Planet Arena (formerly Evinrude Centre) on Monaghan Road: Monday noon to 6 p.m.

Talwood Apartments on 993 Talwood Drive in Peterborough: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kingdon Timber Mart in Lakefield: Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

