Ontario reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Ontario is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fourth straight day daily case counts are above 600. The provincial case total now stands at 560,151.

Of the 639 new cases recorded, the data showed 411 were unvaccinated people, 65 were partially vaccinated people, 124 were fully vaccinated people and for 39 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 124 cases were recorded in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 64 in Hamilton and 36 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,453 as no new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 22,589 vaccines (6,937 for a first shot and 15,652 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.7 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 74.9 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 82.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 545,572 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 502 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,126 — up from the previous day when it was at 4,989, and is up from Aug. 16 when it was at 3,872. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 581 which is up from yesterday at 564, and is up from last week when it was 469. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 150.

The government said 19,866 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 7,322 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Monday hit 2.8 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 204 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 26 from the previous day) with 151 patients in intensive care units (up by 10) and 121 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by eight).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province was seeing as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID. The province’s data shows 5,556 patients in total have ever been in ICU with 28,644 patients having been hospitalized due to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario did not release recent data on variant cases due to system upgrades.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

279,265 people are male — an increase of 324 cases.

277,132 people are female — an increase of 302 cases.

15,110 people are under the age of 4 — an increase of 28 cases.

26,589 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 44 cases.

49,619 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 63 cases.

210,945 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 301 cases.

158,789 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 149 cases.

73,665 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 46 cases.

25,334 people are 80 and over — an increase of 8 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 90

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 620

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,053

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,684

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,793 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 3 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 7 active cases among long-term care residents and 10 active cases among staff — both unchanged in the last day

