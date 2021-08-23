Menu

Weather

Heat warning to launch the workweek in the London, Ont. region

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 7:11 am
Heat and humidity in the London, Ont., region is forecast to carry over from the weekend and possibly into the middle of the week, per the latest warning from Environment Canada. View image in full screen
Heat and humidity in the London, Ont., region is forecast to carry over from the weekend and possibly into the middle of the week, per the latest warning from Environment Canada. Getty Images

There won’t be relief from the heat any time soon in the London, Ont., region, according to the latest advisory from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued a heat warning on Monday for London, along with Komoka, Strathroy and Parkhill, as well as eastern and western parts of Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says the sweltering temperatures that cooked up the local forecast over the weekend are expected to linger Monday and may possibly carry over into the middle of the week.

Forecasters say daytime highs from Monday to Wednesday should range between 30 C and 32 C, with humidex values ticking even higher between 37 and 40.

The nighttime lows are expected to drop to near 21 C.

The hot and humid weather can also bring deteriorating air quality, potentially bringing the Air Quality Index into the high-risk category.

