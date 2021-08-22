Menu

Health

The head of the Quebec opposition is calling for increase of mandatory vaccination

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 6:59 pm
Dominique Anglade View image in full screen
Dominique Anglade, President and CEO of Montreal International, Montreal, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

MONTREAL – The leader of Quebec’s official opposition party is asking Premier Francois Legault to order mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, government employees, education and childcare network workers, all of those who work at the National Assembly and all those attending CEGEP or university.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said the province needs to go further and set the example for the rest of the population to follow.

“The majority of Quebecers are vaccinated and tired of the pandemic and don’t want to relive the effects of confinement, nor repercussion their freedoms after so many sacrifices,” wrote Anglade on her Facebook page. “Unfortunately, the situation is disturbing. For a fifth straight week, cases are up this time by 46 per cent. Early hospitalizations are up 69 per cent.”

Anglade added that those with medical reasons should be exempted.

Read more: Here's where the major party leaders stand on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

There is an open petition on the PLQ website accepting signatures from Quebecers in favour of the plan.

Legault announced this week that by Oct. 1, all who provide care to patients and in direct contact with them for more than 15 minutes will need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

There were hints later in the week that the mandatory vaccination order would go further.

Anglade, as clear in her post, is one of those in favour of the expansion.

“We need to state the obvious,” said Anglade. “We are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. To minimize the effects, we can no longer take half measures, nor change plans every week. The time is for more firmness and predictability.”

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
