Canada

Four people wounded in a stabbing fight in a Sherbrooke bar

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 5:06 pm
A Sherbrooke police car. View image in full screen
The Canadian Press Images/Charles-Antoine Auger

SHERBROOKE, Qc _ At least four people were injured during the night from Saturday to Sunday in a fight involving a knife at Le Shaker bar in Sherbrooke.

Some of these people were seriously injured, according to the Sherbrooke Police Department, but their lives would not be in danger. The conflict erupted between two groups, according to the police force.

Read more: Two people stabbed in two separate events in Montreal

The events took place around 1:05 am in the restaurant-bar located in the Le Carrefour shopping center. A bladed weapon was used, but no further details were available as of Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects were detained and were to be met by Sherbrooke police investigators on Sunday, according to the police statement.

The police force is expected to provide more details on Monday regarding this event.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
