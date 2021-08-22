Four people wounded in a stabbing fight in a Sherbrooke bar

Send this page to someone via email

SHERBROOKE, Qc _ At least four people were injured during the night from Saturday to Sunday in a fight involving a knife at Le Shaker bar in Sherbrooke.

Some of these people were seriously injured, according to the Sherbrooke Police Department, but their lives would not be in danger. The conflict erupted between two groups, according to the police force.

The events took place around 1:05 am in the restaurant-bar located in the Le Carrefour shopping center. A bladed weapon was used, but no further details were available as of Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects were detained and were to be met by Sherbrooke police investigators on Sunday, according to the police statement.

The police force is expected to provide more details on Monday regarding this event.

