Soccer Days in Saskatchewan returns to help grow sport

Lisa Boganluri says over 500 participants are taking part in Soccer Days in Saskatchewan.

The president of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association said they are pleased to have the event back this weekend at the Saskatoon Sports Centre after being unable to hold it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, Soccer Days in Saskatchewan was on hold until this year so we’re really excited,” Boganluri said.

“I just thank God for our amazing staff. They’ve had to realign, realign multiple times and all the clubs in our soccer associations in Saskatchewan Soccer have been amazing at adhering to all the soccer restrictions just so that the kids and adults can get back to play,” Boganluri said.

“It is like opening a congratulatory letter, like winning the lottery. It’s like we’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. So we’re really happy to be back on the pitch and seeing all these people out here enjoying soccer, the beautiful game,” Boganluri said.

This year’s event features multiple activities including adult walking soccer, youth soccer tennis event and skills competitions – all to promote and celebrate the sport.

“Just hoping as many people can take up the activities or be a spectator and cheer the teams on,” Boganluri said.

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day too with all the finals going on, so we’re hoping to see lots of people out for that as well,” Boganluri said.

The non-profit association’s president said they continue to see soccer grow in the province.

“It is like every year exponentially increases — more and more teams. It allows new immigrants to get involved with the World Cup soccer,” Boganluri said.

“So many age levels have now been added. And it’s just been a great introduction for soccer for the little guys and then for the older ones to play walking soccer as well.”

