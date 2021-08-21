Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian hit overnight on the QEII sent to hospital in critical condition

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 12:09 pm
The QEII highway in Airdrie, Alta, on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
The QEII highway in Airdrie, Alta, on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Global News

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit while walking on the QEII Highway north of Calgary early Saturday morning.

Airdrie rural RCMP were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to a report of a man walking in the middle of the road in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, about four kilometres south of Yankee Valley Boulevard.

Read more: Driver, 19, airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Alberta’s QEII Highway

Police arrived to find the man had been hit by a vehicle. EMS responded and took the man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The southbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed from Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie to the Balzac overpass for about five hours on Saturday morning while an RCMP traffic analyst investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information on the crash was available.

Click to play video: 'Child killed, teen injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle' Child killed, teen injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roads tagAirdrie tagPedestrian Collision tagHighway 2 tagQEII tagAirdrie RCMP tagSerious collision tagHighway crash taghighway closed tagBalzac tagHighway 2 collision tagQEII collision tagAirdrie Rural RCMP tagQEII pedestrian collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers