Pedestrian hit overnight on the QEII sent to hospital in critical condition

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit while walking on the QEII Highway north of Calgary early Saturday morning.

Airdrie rural RCMP were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to a report of a man walking in the middle of the road in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, about four kilometres south of Yankee Valley Boulevard.

Police arrived to find the man had been hit by a vehicle. EMS responded and took the man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed from Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie to the Balzac overpass for about five hours on Saturday morning while an RCMP traffic analyst investigated.

No other information on the crash was available.