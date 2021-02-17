STARS called out after serious collision on Alberta’s QEII Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in a serious single-vehicle crash on the QEII Highway in central Alberta Wednesday morning.

The collision happened on the QEII between Olds and Didsbury at about 9:12 a.m.

RCMP said an SUV was heading south on the QEII when it lost control about two kilometres south of the Highway 27 overpass. The vehicle rolled and ended up in the northbound lanes of the highway, police said in a news release.

RCMP said one person in the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Another person who was in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP said STARS was called to the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed Wednesday morning and RCMP said they would remain closed “for some time.” Traffic was being rerouted at the Didsbury overpass (Highway 582).

Just before 11 a.m., 511 Alberta said one of the northbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

Despite one lane being open, RCMP said significant traffic delays persisted and drivers were asked to find another route.

Emergency crews are expected to remain on scene for at least the next two hours, police said at around 11:15 a.m.

“Motorists are asked to slow down in the area, be aware of emergency personnel and drive to the conditions. Ice on the roadway and blowing snow may impact driving conditions,” RCMP said.

Two people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries, in a single-vehicle collision on the QEII Highway between Olds and Didsbury Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Sarah Offin, Global News

