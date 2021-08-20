Menu

News

Kingston police investigating after bizarre afternoon crash

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 6:21 pm
Two of three vehicles involved in a Friday afternoon crash in midtown Kingston. View image in full screen
Two of three vehicles involved in a Friday afternoon crash in midtown Kingston. Mike Postovit/Global News

Kingston police are investigating a bizarre crash in the city’s midtown.

It appears a pickup truck went airborne before crashing into two other vehicles in a residential driveway near Glengarry and Seaforth roads just west of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The police say a male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not known if charges will be laid.

Read more: Kingston police arrest 2 people on drug and weapons charges

