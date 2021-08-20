Kingston police investigating after bizarre afternoon crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are investigating a bizarre crash in the city’s midtown.

It appears a pickup truck went airborne before crashing into two other vehicles in a residential driveway near Glengarry and Seaforth roads just west of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The police say a male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not known if charges will be laid.

Read more: Kingston police arrest 2 people on drug and weapons charges

Advertisement