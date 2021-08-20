Kingston police investigating after bizarre afternoon crash

Kingston police are investigating a bizarre crash in the city’s midtown.
It appears a pickup truck went airborne before crashing into two other vehicles in a residential driveway near Glengarry and Seaforth roads just west of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.
Trending Stories
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.
The police say a male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not known if charges will be laid.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments