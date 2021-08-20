Water restriction order issued for Salmon River, Bessette Creek areas

Send this page to someone via email

Water restriction orders have been made for two areas of the Thompson-Okanagan in an effort to ensure the survival of salmon.

Restrictions will affect water licensees and groundwater users in the Salmon River and Bessette Creek areas.

“These restrictions are required to reduce the strain on aquatic life in these systems and restore the flow volumes required to ensure the survival of culturally and economically important aquatic species, like salmon,” the Ministry of Forests and Lands said in a press release.

“Current drought conditions are especially challenging for the returning runs of chinook salmon, which are designated as endangered.”

Effective until Sept. 30, diversion and use of water for irrigation by some users in the Salmon River and Bessette Creek watersheds, their tributaries and hydraulically connected aquifers, must stop. Affected licence numbers and well tags are identified in the orders.

The province said affected water users will be contacted directly with a copy of the signed order. These restriction orders do not apply to domestic water use or livestock watering. They also do not apply to water users that are supplied by a water utility supported by water storage.

This order may be revoked if water flows and successful chinook migration specified in these fish protection orders have been achieved.

Incidents of suspected non-compliance with the order can be reported to the Province’s RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1 877 952-7277 or online through the Ministry of Forests website.

