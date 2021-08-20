Fundraiser organized for West Kelowna woman who lost home to Mount Law wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

An online fundraiser has been organized for a West Kelowna woman whose home was destroyed by the Mount Law wildfire.

According to organizers Callie Patton and Catharine Marrs, long-time School District 23 teacher Shannondee Rigby is facing the tough prospect of having to rebuild her home — again.

“This is the second home she has lost due to fire, and the thought of rebuilding for a second time must be beyond overwhelming,” said the verified GoFundMe post.

View image in full screen A photo showing the destroyed home of Shannondee Rigby. GoFundMe

“This time, she will be rebuilding on her own, as she lost her long-time spouse last September. Further, her elderly mother who lives with her is currently experiencing serious health issues.”

Rigby is described as an upstanding friend, mother and grandmother, along with being a teacher and an Indigenous advocate.

“During her time (with the school district), she has supported children and their families to an extent that goes above and beyond,” the organizers said.

“She graciously donates her time and personal resources to people in her community and has been well known for her generosity. Now she needs help to rebuild her life.”

The organizers say the fire claimed her home and many personal items, including her teaching resources.

In the meantime, Rigby is reportedly looking for a furnished home in the West Kelowna area.

As of Friday afternoon, just over $6,400 had been raised, with the goal being $15,000.

The fundraiser is available online through GoFundMe’s website.

