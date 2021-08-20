Menu

Canada

Liberal candidate apologizes for anti-vax, profane tweets

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 2:35 pm
Liberal candidate apologizes for anti-vax, profane tweets - image View image in full screen

A Liberal candidate is apologizing for social media posts from last year, some that included profanity.

The posts made on her personal Twitter profile were critical of the provincial government and people who were eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Trudeau seen as best pick for PM, but faces trust issues as election ramps up: poll

Jessica Dale-Walker, who is running in Calgary Nose Hill, said her tweets were “thoughtless and wrong.”

On March 22, 2020, Dale-Walker cited Sir Winston Churchill in her criticism of the provincial government.

“Fit in or f— off,” Dale-Walker wrote at the time.

“We Alberta need to start fitting in. Because quite frankly, we are not as superior as our government touts.”

One of the tweets Liberal candidate Jessica Dale-Walker has apologized for.
One of the tweets Liberal candidate Jessica Dale-Walker has apologized for. Twitter

In a statement to Global News, Dale-Walker said her frustration with the Alberta government “for failing Albertans” lead her to run under the federal Liberal banner.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Dale-Walker was critical of “entitled” people rushing to get vaccinated like “guinea pigs.”

“That’s certainly not how I feel today,” Dale-Walker said in the statement issued by the party.

One of the tweets Liberal candidate Jessica Dale-Walker has apologized for.
One of the tweets Liberal candidate Jessica Dale-Walker has apologized for. Twitter

“I want to be absolutely clear I am double vaccinated and I believe all Canadians, who can, should be,” Dale-Walker’s statement read. “If my brash comments caused anyone to think otherwise, I apologize.”

She said the Liberal party believes in public health measures and she encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau has strongest leadership numbers in Ipsos poll' Canada election: Trudeau has strongest leadership numbers in Ipsos poll
Canada election: Trudeau has strongest leadership numbers in Ipsos poll

Michelle Rembel Garner, Conservative candidate for Calgary Nose Hill, took aim at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau for acclaiming Dale Walker as the Liberal candidate, claiming Trudeau was dividing Canadians and Albertans.

Read more: Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines, say COVID-19 a top election issue: poll

“I’m calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the comments from his Liberal candidate and explain why this Alberta bashing is welcome in his party,” Rempel said in a statement. “He would never tolerate a candidate saying any other province should fit in or ‘f— off’, or that Canada owes other provinces nothing, so why does he tolerate it for Alberta?”

Dale-Walker has since locked her private Twitter account.

