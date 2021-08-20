9 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Sizzle night club in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Public health says nine COVID-19 cases have been linked with a Hamilton nightclub on Hess Street.

An outbreak at Sizzle was revealed by the city on Friday morning and health officials are advising anyone who may have been at the venue on Aug. 7, 13 or 14 to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms.

All of the cases have been confirmed to be among patrons of the establishment.

A public health investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with questions can reach out to public health via its hotline at 905-974-9848.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Public Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub at 25 Hess St. S., Hamilton, after nine confirmed cases have been linked to the nightclub. Release>> https://t.co/47E8inLKHU #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/IV0l0SAumr — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) August 20, 2021