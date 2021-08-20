SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

9 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Sizzle night club in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 2:15 pm
Nine COVID-19 cases have been tied to an outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub, at 25 Hess Street South. View image in full screen
Nine COVID-19 cases have been tied to an outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub, at 25 Hess Street South. Global News

Public health says nine COVID-19 cases have been linked with a Hamilton nightclub on Hess Street.

An outbreak at Sizzle was revealed by the city on Friday morning and health officials are advising anyone who may have been at the venue on Aug. 7, 13 or 14 to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms.

Read more: Hamilton’s mayor to propose mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees

All of the cases have been confirmed to be among patrons of the establishment.

A public health investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with questions can reach out to public health via its hotline at 905-974-9848.

More to come.

