Health

B.C. health officials hold Friday COVID briefing as numbers reveal unvaccinated population

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 2:54 pm
New numbers from the provincial government show that more than 750,000 people have still not received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. View image in full screen
New numbers from the provincial government show that more than 750,000 people have still not received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

B.C. health officials will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to stay high around the province.

The availability will be at 2:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on BC1, in the story above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Another 689 cases of the virus were reported Thursday as the number of people in hospitals continues to climb.

They climbed to 121 — the highest they have been in nearly two months. Of those patients, 56 were in critical or intensive care, the most since June 8.

Active cases also climbed again, reaching 5,982.

The province also reported an additional two deaths.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 689 new cases and 2 deaths, hospitalizations climb again

This press conference comes as new numbers provided by the province show that more than 792,956 people in B.C. still have not received a first dose of the vaccine.

This number does not include anyone under 12 who is not eligible to receive the vaccine.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey has the highest number of people yet to receive a shot at 84,900, in Vancouver, there are 78,000 people, in the North and Central Okanagan it’s 63,000 and in Burnaby it’s 32,300, just to name a few.

“I think the message to everybody is, the message to everybody is that one, you get vaccinated because the vast majority of people getting sick from (the) virus are unvaccinated and we need to deal with that. and two, you don’t want to be the cause of infection for someone you love,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19, 56 in intensive care' B.C. is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19, 56 in intensive care
B.C. is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19, 56 in intensive care
