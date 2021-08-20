Guelph man arrested after he allegedly doused his apartment with gasoline: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have arrested a man who had allegedly doused his downtown apartment with gasoline.

Police say that since Aug.12, they man had appeared to be concerned that his neighbours in the building intended to steal his personal belongings.

On numerous occasions, police say he warned other tenants to not touch his stuff or he would burn the building to the ground.

They say on Wednesday, several of his neighbours spotted him bringing a five gallon container of gas into his apartment.

Police were called a day later after the smell of gasoline began to seep into the hallway.

They say officers found gasoline poured all over the floor of the apartment as well as on some clothing.

The Guelph Fire Department were called in to help with the clean-up. They discovered that the level of gasoline in the air was dangerous to life.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers located the tenant in the downtown area and arrested him.

He has been charged with utter threats to cause death and attempted arson — disregard for human life.