Playland’s iconic wooden roller-coaster to close so it can undergo ‘major refurbishment’

Playland’s iconic wooden coaster will be closed for the rest of the year, including throughout the PNE Fair.

This is not forever, though, as the famous ride will be undergoing a “major refurbishment.”

It is expected to open again for the 2022 season.

“The Wooden Coaster is one of the most highly maintained rides in the country, but as a living structure built from wood, we must undertake regular maintenance prior to the opening of the park each year,” PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said in a statement.

She added that there was so much uncertainty around events being allowed to resume during the COVID-19 pandemic that the decision was made to undertake the refurbishment plan.

The project, which is not related to any specific safety issue, according to the PNE, has an estimated cost of $500,000 to $750,000.

The coaster was built in 1958 board by board and attracts about 500,000 guests every year.

American Coaster Enthusiasts have named the ride a ‘Coaster Classic’ and a ‘Landmark Coaster.’

