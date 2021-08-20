Paws before boots: How Edmonton police use canine intruder cameras to search and clear buildings

Searching a building or home at a crime scene can bring forward many unknowns for Edmonton police. Entering an unfamiliar space not knowing what may lie ahead can be dangerous or even deadly.

That’s why, over the last several years, the Edmonton Police Service canine unit has purchased two Canine Storm Intruder Cameras. The system provides officers on the outside with a dog’s eye view of a building or home before officers enter.

The system includes a mounted camera that goes on the back of a police service dog’s harness. The harness has ballistic capabilities to provide more protection for the PSD. With the use of a handheld monitor, officers on the outside are able to see a live feed of what the dog is seeing on the inside.

“I can tell OK, there’s two or three rooms in the upstairs, we have a bathroom, we have a closed door. We get into a basement, that’s always an unknown factor for us. And our PSD is able to search that entire space prior to us even entering,” said Const. Wade Eastman, who has been a canine handler for seven years.

“It gives us an extra level of safety and we’re able to insert our dogs to do that search for any suspects inside prior to us going in. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It gives us an extra level of safety and we're able to insert our dogs to do that search for any suspects inside prior to us going in.

“It takes away the unknown factors of being ambushed or surprised by a suspect.”

The canines are trained to search for human odor. If that is detected, the dog will change its behaviour, alerting officers, Eastman explained. The cameras are also equipped with infrared lenses so officers can see what’s going on in the dark or in limited light.

With the help of the Edmonton Police Foundation, the canine unit purchased the first camera system in 2013 and the second in 2019 at a cost of about $30,000 each. Eastman said the units are commonly on the street.

“It’s invaluable. It provides us with a level of safety where we can insert our dog into a residential house — if we’re dealing with some sort of break and enter — we’re able to hold a position of cover. It gives us an extra level of safety and we’re able to insert our dogs to do that search for any suspects inside prior to us going in,” Eastman said.

“We just don’t know what to expect. If our dog has found someone, why are they hiding? Do they have any other plans? Is this some sort of ambush? What kind of weapons do they have?”

While he couldn’t provide any specific examples, Eastman said the camera system has been successful in leading to arrests.

“Paws before boots: it’s just safer means for everybody.”

