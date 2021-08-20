Retail sales jumped 4.2% in June as COVID-19 restrictions loosened up

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as COVID-19 restrictions were eased in many parts of the country.

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for July, which will be revised, suggests retail sales fell 1.7 per cent last month.

For June, retail sales increased in eight of the 11 subsectors as clothing and clothing accessories stores led the way with a gain of 49.1 per cent following two months of declines.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent.

Sales at food and beverage stores fell 2.6 per cent as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 3.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 3.1 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms rose 4.1 per cent in June.