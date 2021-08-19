Menu

Canada

Is MP Derek Sloan heading out west to contest a seat in the upcoming federal election?

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 8:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Independent MP Derek Sloan could be leaving Southeastern Ontario riding for Alberta' Independent MP Derek Sloan could be leaving Southeastern Ontario riding for Alberta
WATCH: Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan is expected to leave the riding for Alberta.

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan will apparently be speaking to a crowd in Cochrane, Alta., Thursday night.

Sloan is expected to announce that he’s abandoning his current riding to run as a candidate in Alberta, possibly with the “True North” party, which is pending approval from Elections Canada.

Read more: Independent MP Derek Sloan hopes his new political party ‘excites’ Canadians about politics

It’s a very different message than what Sloan told Global News when interviewed just weeks ago.

“I feel very comfortable in my riding. I don’t really believe that politicians should be parachuting into other ridings,” Sloan said.

“I live here, my family lives here, my kids live here. I feel like representing this riding.”

Click to play video: 'Independent MP Derek Sloan confirms that he is working to launch his own political party' Independent MP Derek Sloan confirms that he is working to launch his own political party
Independent MP Derek Sloan confirms that he is working to launch his own political party – Jul 28, 2021

“Last week he was running here, now it looks like he’s running out west,” said Mike Bossio, former Liberal MP in Hastings—Lennox and Addinton.

Sloan defeated Bossio in 2019 for the federal seat in the riding.

Read more: Tory caucus to meet to determine fate of MP Derek Sloan (Jan. 19, 2021)

“A person can run for a seat in any part of the country they choose to. Now, whether they can win or not is another question,” said Bossio earlier Thursday.

“It’s unorthodox, but it’s certainly not unheard of.”

Click to play video: 'Sloan, Bernier and Hillier among ‘End the Lockdowns Caucus’' Sloan, Bernier and Hillier among ‘End the Lockdowns Caucus’
Sloan, Bernier and Hillier among ‘End the Lockdowns Caucus’ – Feb 9, 2021

Bossio, who is running for the Liberals again, may not actually benefit from the controversial MP’s move out west. Sloan’s run as an independent would have likely split Conservative votes in Hastings—Lennox and Addington, helping the Liberal campaign.

When contacted, Conservative candidate Shelby Kramp-Neuman says she is focusing on the riding and not other candidates.

Sloan’s entry into the Banff-Airdrie riding may be an uphill battle. Incumbent Conservative MP Blake Roberts won the seat handily in 2019, taking over 70 per cent of the vote.

