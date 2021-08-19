Is MP Derek Sloan heading out west to contest a seat in the upcoming federal election?

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan will apparently be speaking to a crowd in Cochrane, Alta., Thursday night.

Sloan is expected to announce that he’s abandoning his current riding to run as a candidate in Alberta, possibly with the “True North” party, which is pending approval from Elections Canada.

It’s a very different message than what Sloan told Global News when interviewed just weeks ago.

“I feel very comfortable in my riding. I don’t really believe that politicians should be parachuting into other ridings,” Sloan said.

“I live here, my family lives here, my kids live here. I feel like representing this riding.”

“Last week he was running here, now it looks like he’s running out west,” said Mike Bossio, former Liberal MP in Hastings—Lennox and Addinton.

Sloan defeated Bossio in 2019 for the federal seat in the riding.

“A person can run for a seat in any part of the country they choose to. Now, whether they can win or not is another question,” said Bossio earlier Thursday.

“It’s unorthodox, but it’s certainly not unheard of.”

Bossio, who is running for the Liberals again, may not actually benefit from the controversial MP’s move out west. Sloan’s run as an independent would have likely split Conservative votes in Hastings—Lennox and Addington, helping the Liberal campaign.

When contacted, Conservative candidate Shelby Kramp-Neuman says she is focusing on the riding and not other candidates.

Sloan’s entry into the Banff-Airdrie riding may be an uphill battle. Incumbent Conservative MP Blake Roberts won the seat handily in 2019, taking over 70 per cent of the vote.