Crime

Ottawa contractor faces fraud charge after string of complaints: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:14 pm
An Ottawa contractor, who police say has operated several different businesses, faces charges for accepting money for work he allegedly never planned to complete. View image in full screen
An Ottawa contractor, who police say has operated several different businesses, faces charges for accepting money for work he allegedly never planned to complete. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa contractor is facing a fraud charge after police say he accepted money for incomplete work.

Ottawa police’s east criminal investigations unit said it received several complaints over July and August, saying a man calling himself an independent contactor accepted down-payments for work he had no intention of completing.

Police say the man advertised his work under several business names: Cory HT&T, Epic Wood Finishing, Cedar Renovations and Platinum Cabinets.

The Better Business Bureau says it has received a “pattern of complaints” from clients of Cory HT&T.

“Consumers allege that Cory Ht&T Contracting requests substantial deposits for renovation work but fails to honor the contracts and complete the projects. Consumers further allege that Cory HT&T Contracting fails to refund the down payments for the work that was never carried out,” the bureau says.

Thursday, Ottawa police released charges again 42-year-old Cory Cahill. He faces fraud over $5,000 and uttering threats.

Investigators believe that there are other alleged victims.

Ottawa police did not immediately answer a request for more information.

