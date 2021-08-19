Ottawa contractor faces fraud charge after string of complaints: police

An Ottawa contractor is facing a fraud charge after police say he accepted money for incomplete work.
Ottawa police’s east criminal investigations unit said it received several complaints over July and August, saying a man calling himself an independent contactor accepted down-payments for work he had no intention of completing.
Police say the man advertised his work under several business names: Cory HT&T, Epic Wood Finishing, Cedar Renovations and Platinum Cabinets.
The Better Business Bureau says it has received a “pattern of complaints” from clients of Cory HT&T.
“Consumers allege that Cory Ht&T Contracting requests substantial deposits for renovation work but fails to honor the contracts and complete the projects. Consumers further allege that Cory HT&T Contracting fails to refund the down payments for the work that was never carried out,” the bureau says.
Thursday, Ottawa police released charges again 42-year-old Cory Cahill. He faces fraud over $5,000 and uttering threats.
Investigators believe that there are other alleged victims.
Ottawa police did not immediately answer a request for more information.
