Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cocaine, cash, firearms seized following Dufferin County raids

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:05 pm
Police seized numerous drugs and firearms and charged four people after they raided three homes in Dufferin County. View image in full screen
Police seized numerous drugs and firearms and charged four people after they raided three homes in Dufferin County. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police seized cocaine, cash and firearms after police raided three homes in Dufferin County, Ont., on Wednesday.

Officers executed three search warrants at residences in Orangeville, Shelburne and Melancthon.

Read more: Illegal cannabis grow-op busted, 6 people charged in Dufferin County, Ont.

They seized half a kilogram of cocaine, five firearms, a crossbow, psilocybin, more than $100,000 in cash, a money counter, a Ford F150 truck and a cellphone.

Four people were subsequently charged with drug- and firearm-related offences.

Trending Stories

Teresa Asselstine, 59, from Melancthon, and John Findley, 60, from Southgate, were each charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

Gilles Bourque, 73, from Orangeville, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime, while Holley Nosworthy, 57, from Orangeville, was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime.

The accused will appear in court in October.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orangeville tagDufferin County tagMelancthon tagDufferin County News tagDufferin County OPP tagDufferin County drug charges tagDufferin County drug trafficking tagDufferin County weapons charges tagShelburn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers