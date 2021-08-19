Cocaine, cash, firearms seized following Dufferin County raids

Send this page to someone via email

Police seized cocaine, cash and firearms after police raided three homes in Dufferin County, Ont., on Wednesday.

Officers executed three search warrants at residences in Orangeville, Shelburne and Melancthon.

They seized half a kilogram of cocaine, five firearms, a crossbow, psilocybin, more than $100,000 in cash, a money counter, a Ford F150 truck and a cellphone.

Four people were subsequently charged with drug- and firearm-related offences.

Teresa Asselstine, 59, from Melancthon, and John Findley, 60, from Southgate, were each charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Gilles Bourque, 73, from Orangeville, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime, while Holley Nosworthy, 57, from Orangeville, was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than $5,000 in proceeds of crime.

The accused will appear in court in October.