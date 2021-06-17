Menu

Crime

Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 8:42 am
OPP say they seized over 4 million dollars worth of cannabis plants from an illegal grow-op in Quinte West. View image in full screen
OPP say they seized over 4 million dollars worth of cannabis plants from an illegal grow-op in Quinte West. OPP

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team has charged three people following a large-scale seizure of illicit cannabis in Quinte West, Ont.

On Tuesday, officers from the joint forces team, along with the Quinte West OPP and Central Hastings Community Street Crime Units executed a search warrant at an address on Aikins Road.

Three people were arrested and approximately 3,500 cannabis plants and more than 800 pounds of processed cannabis valued at approximately $4,500,000 were seized.

OPP arrest 5, seize cannabis, guns at Ontario-Quebec border checkpoint

Two people from Scarborough and a Markham resident have been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distributing.

All three accused were released from custody on undertakings and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 22, 2021.

