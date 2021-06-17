Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team has charged three people following a large-scale seizure of illicit cannabis in Quinte West, Ont.

On Tuesday, officers from the joint forces team, along with the Quinte West OPP and Central Hastings Community Street Crime Units executed a search warrant at an address on Aikins Road.

Three people were arrested and approximately 3,500 cannabis plants and more than 800 pounds of processed cannabis valued at approximately $4,500,000 were seized.

Two people from Scarborough and a Markham resident have been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distributing.

All three accused were released from custody on undertakings and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 22, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement