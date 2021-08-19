SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick announces 23 new cases of COVID-19, mostly among those not fully vaccinated

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. parents have mixed feelings about students going to school' N.B. parents have mixed feelings about students going to school
In less than three weeks, students in New Brunswick will head back to the classroom. But what that looks like remains the big questions. And Natalie Sturgeon reports, parents have mixed feelings.

New Brunswick announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 19 of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Out of the new cases being reported today, 83 per cent are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer, in a release.

“Having 19 out of 23 new cases not fully vaccinated shows, again, the importance of people getting vaccinated with two doses to protect themselves, their families and those who cannot get vaccinated, such as children under 12.”

Read more: N.B. premier mandates vaccines for public sector employees

Sixteen of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton area, where there is an emerging cluster driven by the Alpha variant. They involve four people aged 19 or under, three people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Fourteen of these cases are under investigation and two are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are also three new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving two people aged 19 and under and one person in their 30s. One case is travel related and the other two are under investigation.

Read more: COVID-19: 16 new cases in New Brunswick, Alpha variant emerging in Moncton

In Zone 7, the Miramichi region, there are four new cases involving a person in their 20s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 60s. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

According to the release, 72 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated and 83.7 per cent have received their first dose.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced that vaccines will be mandatory for public sector employees.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagNew Brunswick tagCOVID-19 in New Brunswick tagAlpha Variant tagNew Brunswick covid tagnew brunswick new covid-19 cases tagcovid-19 new cases in new brunswick tagnew brunswick covid-19 vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers