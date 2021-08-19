New Brunswick announces 23 new cases of COVID-19, mostly among those not fully vaccinated

New Brunswick announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 19 of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Out of the new cases being reported today, 83 per cent are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer, in a release.

“Having 19 out of 23 new cases not fully vaccinated shows, again, the importance of people getting vaccinated with two doses to protect themselves, their families and those who cannot get vaccinated, such as children under 12.”

Sixteen of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton area, where there is an emerging cluster driven by the Alpha variant. They involve four people aged 19 or under, three people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

Fourteen of these cases are under investigation and two are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are also three new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving two people aged 19 and under and one person in their 30s. One case is travel related and the other two are under investigation.

In Zone 7, the Miramichi region, there are four new cases involving a person in their 20s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 60s. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

According to the release, 72 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated and 83.7 per cent have received their first dose.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced that vaccines will be mandatory for public sector employees.